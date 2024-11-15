NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 77.15% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NGL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,813. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.