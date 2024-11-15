NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,234,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,863,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

