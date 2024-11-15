Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 116,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 401,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

