Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ISTB stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.