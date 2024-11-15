Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 23,298 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

