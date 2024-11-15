Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 138,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $205,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.3% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 156,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OXY opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

