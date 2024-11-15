Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.63), with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.65).

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -258.95 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.73.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

