Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $21.00. Oklo shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 7,397,846 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Down 22.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth $6,493,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.