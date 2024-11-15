Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 18.4% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded down 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.49. 12,771,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 5,135,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 21.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $6,493,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.