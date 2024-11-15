OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 448,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 335,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

