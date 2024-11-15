OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.18 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 63,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

