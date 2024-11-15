OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.85 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 687,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.61 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.