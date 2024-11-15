OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,748 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $97.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.46 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.