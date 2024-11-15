OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,925 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,495,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 193,126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 509,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,193,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 382,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.52 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

