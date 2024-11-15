OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $90,951,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $533.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.99 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.87 and its 200 day moving average is $583.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

