Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.