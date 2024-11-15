Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $78.77 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

