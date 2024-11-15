Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. CSX Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

