Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,970 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

SITE opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

