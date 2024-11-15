Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after acquiring an additional 185,461 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 451,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

