Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

