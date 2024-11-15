Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

