Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,414 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 26.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.