Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $323.88 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 13.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

