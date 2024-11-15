Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $111.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

