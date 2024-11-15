Oppenheimer Raises Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target to $28.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,426. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $527.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

