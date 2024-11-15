OptimizeRx’s (OPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 283.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

