Orange (NYSE:ORAN) versus GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Critical Contrast

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange and GTT Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Orange alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $44.61 billion 0.00 $2.64 billion $1.28 N/A GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Orange has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orange and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 0 2 1 3.33 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Orange and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orange beats GTT Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services. The company also sells mobile handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors, brokers, and operators. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About GTT Communications

(Get Free Report)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.