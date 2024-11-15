O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,242.12 and last traded at $1,241.89, with a volume of 115603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,228.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,167.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,092.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

