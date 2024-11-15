Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.59 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Organogenesis Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 238,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.
About Organogenesis
