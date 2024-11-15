Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.59 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 238,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

