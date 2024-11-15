Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Orica Stock Up 3.6 %
OCLDY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Orica has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
Orica Company Profile
