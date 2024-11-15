Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Orica Stock Up 3.6 %

OCLDY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Orica has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

