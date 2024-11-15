OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

