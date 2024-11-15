OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

