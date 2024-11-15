OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $137,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,579 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 313,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.