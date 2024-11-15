P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.28), reports. The firm had revenue of $362.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.63%.
P3 Health Partners Trading Down 16.2 %
PIII opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.15. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 80,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,625,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,546,464.62. This represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.