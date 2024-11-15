PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $375,750.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,188,925.24. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $769,759.60.

On Friday, August 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.24. 74,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,892. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

View Our Latest Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.