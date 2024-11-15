PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $769,759.60 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PDGet Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $769,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,001.55. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $375,750.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.2 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 1,180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 202,382 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 164,061 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

