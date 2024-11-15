PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $769,759.60 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $769,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,001.55. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $375,750.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.2 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 1,180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 202,382 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 164,061 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

