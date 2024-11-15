PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 783,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,893,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,968 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,478,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 645,562 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

