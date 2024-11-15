Paul Wierbicki Sells 35,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $393,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,997.86. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -570.50 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

