Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Paysafe Price Performance

PSFE stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 411,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 39.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth about $5,450,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

