Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.50. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

