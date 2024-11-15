Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.15 and last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 151051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Perpetua Resources Stock Up 16.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Chris Dail sold 8,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$91,498.62. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.
Featured Articles
