PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Short Interest Up 163.6% in October

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFXNZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

