Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.