PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 366,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 135,341 shares.The stock last traded at $54.69 and had previously closed at $55.09.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTPZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

