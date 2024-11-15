PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,258. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.