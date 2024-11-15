Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 2,569 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

