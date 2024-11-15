Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

