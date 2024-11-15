Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $347,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

