Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

